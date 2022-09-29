Shagun gets past Ridhima

LUCKNOW

Shagun Kumari defeated Ridhima Singh 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to set up a title clash against top seed Jaya Kapoor in the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium on Thursday.

Jaya put herself in line for a double as she won the doubles title with Shagun Kumari.

In the boys section, top seed Aditya Mor will play Aradhya Kshitij in the final. Aditya won the doubles crown with Praneel Sharma.

The results:

Boys, semifinals: Aditya Mor bt Daksh Kapoor 6-4, 6-2; Aradhya Kshitij bt Aashravya Mehra 6-1, 6-3; Doubles, final: Aditya Mor & Praneel Sharma bt Pranav Mishra & Namish Sharma 6-3, 6-1.

Girls, semifinals: Jaya Kapoor bt Arzan Khorakiwala 6-3, 6-2; Shagun Kumari bt Ridhima Singh 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Doubles, final: Jaya Kapoor & Shagun Kumari bt Sidhak Kaur & Ridhima Singh 6-3, 6-1.