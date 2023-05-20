ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach

May 20, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Guwahati

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station

PTI

Picture from a video of SAI Solalgaon Training Centre in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary. Photo: Twitter/@assam_sports

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on May 18 taking into account the "gravity of the matter".

"As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes," SAI stated in the release.

Also Read | Delhi Police register two FIRs in wrestlers’ case

The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of a selection trials in Guwahati.

The matter was further referred to the internal committee of the nodal sports body's regional centre, and a probe has already started.

Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said the matter is being dealt with the "highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature" of the issue. They, however, refused to more further details.

