Sexual harassment charges by wrestlers | Divya Kakran defends WFI chief Brij Bhushan

January 19, 2023

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler Divya Kakran on January 18 defended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, saying that she has not experienced or witnessed any instances of the same by Mr. Bhushan during her decade-long experience of attending camps organised by the governing body.

Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a ' khota sikka' after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Since morning, a lot of allegations are being made against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. No one is questioning those who are levelling these baseless allegations. When old allegations are not working, the accusers are in search of new allegations against Sharan. Since 2013, when I was 14, I have been going to camp and I attend it even now. Till day, he has done nothing wrong with me or any woman for that matter. Wrestlers from Haryana and U.P. are supported well by them and he makes sure that they are not discriminated against," said the wrestler in a self-made video.

Kakran also alleged that the wrestlers attending the protest were the ones who were speaking positively about Mr. Bhushan and his work as the president of WFI to the media just months back.

"I cannot understand that the ones protesting were posting just two months back on social media that the arrival of Brij Bhushan Singh in the WFI as its chief had changed wrestling. These are the people who thank him for the awards they get and thank him for not making them suffer any kind of shortages or discrimination. They also said that today nationals take place at various age groups, when it used to start at 19 years of age earlier. There are ranking series, Khelo India events. These are happening because of the money from sponsors. At lower levels, children experience improvement in their game. Brij Bhushan is promoting the sport making use of his top office," concluded Kakran.

On the sidelines of a sit-in protest against the WFI near Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Phogat had said, "Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls."

