Sethu 15th
Sports Bureau
India’s Rajiv Sethu, riding for the Honda Racing India team, scored a point when he finished 15th in race two of the second round of the Asia Production 250 class (AP250) in the Asian Road Racing Championship in Sepang on Sunday. Rajiv’s teammate Senthil Kumar, however, failed to score points after suffering a crash on the eighth lap and finished 16th.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.