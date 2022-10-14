Services team tops medals tally at National Games 2022 for fourth consecutive time

Dinakar Peri NEW DELHI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar presented the trophy during the National Games in Surat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Armed forces once again topped the medals tally at the recently-concluded National Games 2022 for the fourth consecutive time. The Services team, under the aegis of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), were the winners of Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy, which is presented to the overall champions.

“The Services team’s haul of 61 Gold, 35 Silver and 32 Bronze medals has ensured that they finished at the top of the medals tally in the recently concluded 36th National Games 2022 hosted by Gujarat,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. This is the fourth consecutive overall championship trophy win for the Services at the National Games, it stated.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the trophy to President SSCB Air Marshal K. Anatharaman and Secretary of SSCB Group Captain Dinesh Suri at the closing ceremony at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat on October 12.

The SSCB was established in 1919 and is one of the founder members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) because of which it has the privilege of participating in the National Games along with other States and Union Territories. The best athletes of the three services, undergo a gruelling selection process at the Inter-services level to be chosen and fielded as part of the Services Team for the National Games and World Military Games, the statement said.

Several tri-services athletes from SSCB have gone on to win medals and honours when participating in international games, including the Olympics and Asian Games, the statement added.

