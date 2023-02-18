ADVERTISEMENT

Services qualifies for semifinal, first to book ticket to Riyadh

February 18, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

Services leads the six-team Group ‘B’ with 10 points from four matches.

Sports Bureau

 Services’ midfielder Moirangthem Ronaldo Singh (left) attempts to beat the Manipur goalkeeper Ngamsanglena Haokip as defender Maibam Deny Singh looks on anxiously in the Santosh Trophy National football championship’s Group ‘B’ match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Photo: AIFF | Photo Credit: AIFF

Former champion Services became the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 76 th Santosh Trophy National Football Championship. The team booked its ticket to Riyadh, where the semifinals and final will be played, after crushing Manipur 3-0 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first 16 minutes.

Services leads the six-team Group ‘B’ with 10 points from four matches. The second qualifier will be finalised after the next set of matches on Monday and Meghalaya, Railways and Manipur all appear to be in with a chance to make the cut.

Meghalaya, which struck twice during added time, thrashed Delhi 5-1 while Railways defeated Bengal 1-0 in other Group ‘B’ matches on Saturday.

The results (Group B): Services 3 (Liton Shil 5, B. Sunil 14, Bikash Thapa 16) bt Manipur 0.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meghalaya 5 (Donlad Diengdoh 17 & 57, Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh 39 & 90+7, Everbrightson Sana 90+4) bt Delhi 1 (Ajay Singh 90).

Railways 1 (Nuruddin 45+2) bt Bengal 0.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US