Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy win men’s 49er event

November 21, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Sports Bureau

MUMBAI

The Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy won the men’s 49er event of the YAI senior National sailing championships here. The TNSA duo (14 points) finished first in six races, second in four races, third and fourth in two races.

The results (winners only): Men:NACRA 17: Aman Mohan Vyas & Aastha Senapati (INWTC); ILCA 6: Nethra Kumanan (TNSA); IQ Foil: S. Jerome Kumar (AYN); RS-X: Eabad Ali (AYN); 49er: Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy (TNSA); ILCA 7: Vishnu Saravanan (AYN); IQ Foil (Women): Katya Coelho (GYA); RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh (TNSA); 49er FX: Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma (NSS); 470 mix: Kongara Preethi (YCH) & Sudhanshu Shekar (INWTC, Mum).

