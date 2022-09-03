Sehajpreet scores six goals

Special Correspondent

Uthra Ganesan
September 03, 2022 17:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI

ADVERTISEMENT

Sehajpreet Singh scored six goals while Krishna Mohan and Suraj Kumar Sah struck thrice each as Dhudial Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Patiala thrashed Punjab Public School, Nabha 19-0 in a Pool B match of the 50th Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Saturday.

Also winning big was Unacco School of Excellence, Imphal with a 20-0 victory over SNBP School of Institutes, Pune in Pool F for the latter’s second loss in as many games in the competition.

The results:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool B: Dhudial Khalsa SSS, Patiala 19 (Sehajpreet Singh 6, Krishna Mohan 3, Suraj Kumar Sah 3, Sourabh Yadav 2, Dilpreet Singh 2, Harmanjot Singh, Harsh, Sonu) bt Punjab PS, Nabha 0; Pool D: Sofia HA, Sonepat 14 (Almaaz Khan 3, Jeetpal 3, Kuldeep 2, Mohit 2, Manish Malik 2, Sahil Ruhal, Vinay) bt Modern, Delhi 0; Pool F: Unacco, Imphal 20 (Th. Kingson Singh 6, Sushil Lisham 5, L. Kirun Meitei 3, Nelson Yumlembam 2, S. Samson Singh 2, Sh. Boris) bt SNBP, Pune 0; Pool C: Krida Prabodhini, Pune 6 (Kartik Patare 3, Divyansh Vijkape 2, Suraj Shukla) bt Rosebud, Devgarh 3 (Vishnusinha Zala 2, Anjal Pargi); Pool E: Mukherjee Seminary, Muzaffarpur 5 (Shobhit Raj Tiwary 3, Amrendra Kumar Singh, Nandlal Sah) bt Sainik, Tilaiya 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
Hockey

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app