Sehajpreet scores six goals

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI

Sehajpreet Singh scored six goals while Krishna Mohan and Suraj Kumar Sah struck thrice each as Dhudial Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Patiala thrashed Punjab Public School, Nabha 19-0 in a Pool B match of the 50th Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Saturday.

Also winning big was Unacco School of Excellence, Imphal with a 20-0 victory over SNBP School of Institutes, Pune in Pool F for the latter’s second loss in as many games in the competition.

The results:

Pool B: Dhudial Khalsa SSS, Patiala 19 (Sehajpreet Singh 6, Krishna Mohan 3, Suraj Kumar Sah 3, Sourabh Yadav 2, Dilpreet Singh 2, Harmanjot Singh, Harsh, Sonu) bt Punjab PS, Nabha 0; Pool D: Sofia HA, Sonepat 14 (Almaaz Khan 3, Jeetpal 3, Kuldeep 2, Mohit 2, Manish Malik 2, Sahil Ruhal, Vinay) bt Modern, Delhi 0; Pool F: Unacco, Imphal 20 (Th. Kingson Singh 6, Sushil Lisham 5, L. Kirun Meitei 3, Nelson Yumlembam 2, S. Samson Singh 2, Sh. Boris) bt SNBP, Pune 0; Pool C: Krida Prabodhini, Pune 6 (Kartik Patare 3, Divyansh Vijkape 2, Suraj Shukla) bt Rosebud, Devgarh 3 (Vishnusinha Zala 2, Anjal Pargi); Pool E: Mukherjee Seminary, Muzaffarpur 5 (Shobhit Raj Tiwary 3, Amrendra Kumar Singh, Nandlal Sah) bt Sainik, Tilaiya 0.