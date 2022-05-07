Second win for BK 55 CC

Alappuzha: BK 55 CC, Thalassery defeated Swantons CC by nine runs to record its second consecutive win in the KCA Club championship at the SD College ground here on Saturday. BK 55 survived a brisk innings from Ranji star Mohammed Azharuddeen (44) and defended a total of 151. Swantons lost wickets regularly to end up at 142 for nine. Masters CC opened its campaign with a 45-run win over Ernakulam CC. The scores BK 55 CC 151/4 in 20 overs (Akshay Chandran 58, Salman Nizar 55) bt Swantons CC 142/9 in 20 overs (Liston Augustine 47, Mohammed Azharuddeen 44). Masters CC 145/8 in 20 overs (J. Anantha Krishnan 46, Bharath Soorya 33 Anand Joseph 3/52) bt Ernakulam CC 100/8 in 20 overs (P.G. Girish 45, Anuj Jotin 30, Vaishak Chandran 4/25). Malappuram wins Perinthalmanna: Host Malappuram defeated Palakkad by 29 runs in the inter-district under-16 cricket tournament at the KCA stadium here on Saturday. In other matches, Kozhikode defeated Wayanad by five wickets while Kannur crushed Kasargod by 203 runs. Kollam scored a seven-wicket win over Alappuzha. The scores Malappuram 144 in 42.2 overs (V.S. Anuvind 45, Vishnu Gopan 3/19, Gautham 3/22) bt Palakkad 115 in 39.3 overs (J. Rakesh 61 n.o., Adith Ashok 4/24). Wayanad 53 in 25 overs (C. Rahul 5/19) lost to Kozhikode 54/5 in 16.5 overs. Kannur 296/7 in 5 overs (Sangeeth Sagar 78, Armaan Hakkim 57, Ashin Kumar 50 n.o.) bt Kasargod 93 in 31.1 overs (Hridin Hiran 4/24). Alappuzha 116 in 42.2 overs (A. Madhav 3/21) lost to Kollam 117/3 in 18.1 overs (Ahamad Khan 41, Arjun S.Hari 35 no). Selection trials to Tvm under-19 teams Thiruvananthapuram: The trials to select the Thiruvananthapuram district under-19 women’s team will be held at the KCA Headquarters on May 11. Players born on or after September 1, 2003 are eligible to take part in the trials. They should register their names at the TDCA office, Thycaud. For details contact 9645342642 & 9895838446. (eom)