Scruples for Sovereign Crown Trophy

March 25, 2022 00:30 IST

March 25, 2022 00:30 IST

Scruples, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Sovereign Crown Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (March 25). False rails (width about 1.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. GIRNA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. High Opinion (1) Akshay K 61.5, 2. Hoofed Wonder (12) Saddam H 61, 3. Immortal Guest (3) L.A. Rozario 61, 4. Princess Jasmine (8) Darshan 61, 5. She’s All Class (10) Sai Vamshi 61, 6. Estella (6) Ashhad Asbar 58, 7. Handsome Rocky (7) Rajesh Kumar 58, 8. Florencia (4) Jagadeesh 57, 9. She’s Superb (2) Antony 57, 10. Perfect Halo (5) P. Surya 56.5, 11. Raw Gold (11) Vivek 56.5 and 12. Smile Around (9) Arvind Kumar 56.

1. ESTELLA, 2. SMILE AROUND, 3. PERFECT HALO

2. SRINGERI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Shan E Azeem (1) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Southern Power (4) Akshay K 61.5, 3. Another Rainbow (5) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 4. Gazebo Talk (6) A. Qureshi 58.5, 5. Altair (7) C. Umesh 57.5, 6. Happy Dancing (2) Jagadeesh 55.5, 7. Iconic Princess (3) Shreyas S 55.5, 8. Konichiwa (9) Darshan 55 and 9. Ultimate Power (8) J.H. Arul 54.5.

1. ANOTHER RAINBOW, 2. SHAN E AZEEM, 3. ALTAIR

3. VIBRANT PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Bruce Almighty (1) Nazerul 56, 2. Mighty Swallow (7) Ranjeet S. 56, 3. Prague (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Tignanello (3) C. Umesh 56, 5. Konabos (8) Richard Oliver 54.5, 6. Luminary Star (4) Kiran Rai 54.5, 7. Philosophy (5) Neeraj 54.5 and 8. Stellar Gold (2) Darshan 54.5.

1. PRAGUE, 2. PHILOSOPHY, 3. BRUCE ALMIGHTY

4. VRISHABHAVATHI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 30, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Powerful Lady (5) S. John 60, 2. Morrane Gabriella (10) Sai Vamshi 56.5, 3. Ultimate Striker (11) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Debonair (12) Nazerul 55.5, 5. Morganite (2) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 6. Amazonite (1) K. Sai Kiran 54, 7. Copper Sunrise (4) Akshay K 54, 8. Reczai (9) Arvind Kumar 54, 9. Dallas Drifter (7) C. Umesh 53.5, 10. Anne Boleyn (3) Richard Oliver 53, 11. Chul Bul Rani (6) Salman Khan 53 and 12. Sweet Kiss (8) Vishal Bunde 51.

1. COPPER SUNRISE, 2. POWERFUL LADY, 3. MORGANITE

5. BARACHUKKI PLATE (2,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Lantana (5) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Muirfield (7) Antony 60, 3. Star Domination (6)Tauseef 56, 4. Handsome Mover (2) Khurshad 55.5, 5. Windstorm (4) Darshan 55.5, 6. For Old Times (3) Vishal Bunde 53.5 and Sodashi (1) Vinod Shinde 53.5.

1. LANTANA, 2. MUIRFIELD

6. SOVEREIGN CROWN TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Green Channel (3) Antony 61.5, 2. Lucky Chance (7) J.H. Arul 61, 3. Peluche (5) Sai Vamshi 60.5, 4. Scruples (10) Suraj Narredu 60, 5. Whizzo (8) Akshay K 59, 6. Starry Wind (2) Nazerul 56.5, 7. Grey Channel (6) C. Umesh 53.5, 8. Good Time Indeed (9) P. Surya 52.5, 9. Twinkle Feet (4) Ashhad Asbar 52 and 10. Capable (1) Siddaraju P 51.5.

1. SCRUPLES, 2. LUCKY CHANCE, 3. GREEN CHANNEL

7. VRISHABHAVATHI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Baltimore (9) S. John 62, 2. Benediction (3) C. Umesh 60, 3. Brichwood (11) Nazerul 60, 4. Queen Regnant (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Unyielding (2) Antony 59, 6. Gin Daisy (7) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 7. Super Gladiator (4) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 8. The Strength (1) Darshan 57.5, 9. Chisox (6) J.H. Arul 57, 10. Gypsy (10) Jagadeesh 57, 11. Stone House (8) S. Shareef 56 and 12. Royal Blossom (—) (—) 55.5. 1. UNYIELDING, 2. QUEEN REGNANT, 3. CHISOX

8. GIRNA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Able One (12) Chethan G 62.5, 2. Embosom (10) J.H. Arul 62.5, 3. Fernet Branca (1) Mark 62.5, 4. Sunshine Prince (7) S. John 62.5, 5. Tiger Returns (5) Sai Vamshi 62.5, 6. Air Display (11) Vivek 62, 7. Purple Legend (8) Vinod Shinde 62, 8. Country’s Jewel (9) Gnaneshwar 60.6, 9. Gold Gray (3) Darshan 60, 10. Russian Romance (2) Nazerul 59.5, 11. Sacred Creator (4) Rajesh Kumar 59 and 12. Ultimate Choice (6) Vishal Bunde 57.5.

1. SUNSHINE PRINCE, 2. EMBOSOM, 3. COUNTRY’S JEWEL

Days best: SCRUPLES

Double: COPPER SUNRISE — UNYIELDING

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Treble (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.