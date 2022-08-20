Scramjet obliges in Belmont Prince Plate

August 20, 2022 18:11 IST

Trainer K.S.V. Prasad Raju’s Scramjet, ridden by P. Sai Kumar, won the Belmont Prince Plate, in a tight finish from Knight Templar, the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug. 20) races here. The winner is owned by United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer R.H. Sequeira and jockey Akshay Kumar won three races on the day.

1. RED RUM PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Unraced Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): ELUSIVE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Strauss (Suraj Narredu) 2, Temptations (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Life’s Living (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1/2, 4-3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 13.59s. ₹15 (w), 12, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 34, SHW: 13 and 17, FP: 39, Q: 23, Tanala: 73. Favourite: Elusive. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BRIAR RIDGE (Santosh Raj) 1, Theo’s Choice (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Malibu (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Akash (P. Gaddam) 4. 2-1/2, Sh and 3. 1m, 7.06s. ₹34 (w), 14, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 77, THP: 49, SHW: 20 and 51, FP: 390, Q: 260, Tanala: 766. Favourite: Malibu. Owners: Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy & Mr. Harinath Reddy Teegala. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. KARIMNAGAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PLEROMA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Southern Act (Md. Ismail) 2, Best Buddy (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Stag’s Leap (Suraj Narredu) 4. 4, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.76s. ₹19 (w), 12, 22 and 14 (p). SHP: 84, THP: 46, SHW: 13 and 75, FP: 135, Q: 125, Tanala: 599. Favourite: Pleroma. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. RANI RUDRAMA DEVI CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I INFINITY (B.R. Kumar) 1, Icicle (Suraj Narredu) 2, Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Painted Apache (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 38.93s. ₹151 (w), 26, 11 and 22 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 58, SHW: 29 and 16, FP: 412, Q: 138, Tanala: 2,102. Favourite: Icicle. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikant.

5. BELMONT PRINCE PLATE (1,600m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): SCRAMJET (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Knight Templar (Akshay Kumar) 2, Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 3 and Top Secret (D.S. Deora) 4. Hd, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 39.16s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 31, SHW: 13 and 15, FP: 44, Q: 28, Tanala: 159. Favourite: Scramjet. Owner: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

6. GRAND PARADE PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TURNING WHEEL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Dream Station (Abhay Singh) 2, Cash Register (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Ashwa Migsun (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, Nk and 1. 1m 26. 55s. ₹47 9w), 15, 18 and 30 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 82, SHW: 27 and 24, FP: 270, Q: 137, Tanala: 1,661. Favourite: Doe A Dear. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹7,408 (45 tkts.) and 30%: 450 (317 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 2,087 (42 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 145 (331 tkts.), (ii) 1,690 (35 tkts.).