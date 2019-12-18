Schick denies Dortmund

Patrik Schick snatched a draw for RB Leipzig in a pulsating 3-3 draw at title rival Borussia Dortmund that moved it three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Timo Werner also struck twice as Leipzig twice came from behind twice in the second half in a fiery encounter. The draw means third-placed Dortmund missed the chance to move second ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach which can join Leipzig on 34 points with a win over bottom side Paderborn on Wednesday.

“The game opened up after the break and we played with more courage and emotion,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“In the future, we need to make sure that we play like that from the beginning of big games like this. It was a lucky point for us. Dortmund could have defeated us, but they didn’t.”

The results: Werder Bremen 0 lost to Mainz 5 (Quaison 10, 19, 38, Pavlenka 15-og, Mateta 81); Borussia Dortmund 3 (Weigl 23, Brandt 34, Sancho 55) drew with RB Leipzig 3 (Werner 47, 53, Schick 78); Union Berlin 0 lost to Hoffenheim 2 (Bebou 56, Baumgartner 90); Augsburg 3 (Max 32, 72, Jedvaj 61) bt Fortuna Duesseldorf 0.