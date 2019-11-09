Sport

Saudi Arabia swamps India

more-in

India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

The home side opened the scoring in the second minute as forward Mohammad Khalil Marran latched on to a loose ball and put it past Indian custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Saudi Arabia made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when midfielder Ahmad Albassas got on the end of a cross from Hazzaa Alghamdi.

Albassas scored his second in the 18th minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 10:16:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/saudi-arabia-swamps-india/article29932836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY