Saudi Arabia swamps India

India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

The home side opened the scoring in the second minute as forward Mohammad Khalil Marran latched on to a loose ball and put it past Indian custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Saudi Arabia made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when midfielder Ahmad Albassas got on the end of a cross from Hazzaa Alghamdi.

Albassas scored his second in the 18th minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute