Sport

Satwik & Chirag bow out

Impressive run ends: Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semifinals.

Impressive run ends: Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semifinals.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

Go down to three-time defending champions Gideon & Sukamuljo

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s impressive run came to an end after it lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals of the $700,000 China Open badminton here on Saturday.

The top seeds and world No. 1 pair won 21-16, 22-20 in the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. This was the eighth successive loss for Satwik and Chirag against the Indonesian pair.

This was Satwik and Chirag’s third loss this year against the World No. 1 pair.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports Sport
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 9:55:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/satwik-chirag-bow-out/article29932684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY