Satwik & Chirag bow out

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s impressive run came to an end after it lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals of the $700,000 China Open badminton here on Saturday.
The top seeds and world No. 1 pair won 21-16, 22-20 in the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. This was the eighth successive loss for Satwik and Chirag against the Indonesian pair.
This was Satwik and Chirag’s third loss this year against the World No. 1 pair.
