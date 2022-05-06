Sathiyan to train with Berglund

Table tennis player G. Sathiyan. File Photo | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung

May 06, 2022 16:45 IST

India’s top-ranked International paddler G. Sathiyan will train with Sweden’s Simon Alexander Berglund at the Raman High Performance TT Centre here to prepare for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

Sathiyan will spar with the 25-year-old left-handed paddler, who has played for the Swedish junior team and is currently plying his trade in the German Bundesliga.

“We have a good group of players, including former National champion A. Amalraj, Anirban Ghosh and a few young players, to practice under the guidance of my coach Raman sir,” said Sathiyan, while thanking TOPS and Gosports for financial support.

Sathiyan said he was planning to train in Dusseldorf next month and then in Zagreb for a WTT Contender tournament from June 13 to 19.