Sports Bureau

K. Sasikiran and D. Gukesh made a winning start to their campaigns in the Chessable Sunway International chess tournament in Punta Prima, Spain, on Friday. Second seed Sasikiran defeated Dutch rival Tim Grutter in 66 moves after Gukesh, seeded fourth, made Canadian Zachary Dukic resign in 35 moves. However, Soham Das lost to Lithuanian Martynas Buivys. Spain’s Jaime Santos Latasa heads the 54 player field in Group A that comprises 11 GMs. Out of a total prize-fund of €14,5000, the winner will get €3,000 besides a trophy. The 10-round event ends on May 5.