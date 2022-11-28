Sarkar Talwar presented FICCI Lifetime achievement award

November 28, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the FICCI National Sports Awards function.

Sports Bureau

The winners of FICCI Sports Awards 2022 at a function in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) during its National Sports Awards function here.

Grandmaster R.B. Ramesh and golfer Nonita Lal Qureshi received the best coaches awards.

Rakesh Rao, a Deputy Editor (Sports) with The Hindu, received the Special Recognition Award for his work in Sports Journalism. For electronic, the award went to Nikhil Naz.

The awardees:

Emerging player (male): Payas Jain (table tennis); Emerging player (female): Linthoi Chanambam (judo) and Antim Panghal (wrestling); Sportsperson of the Year - Special: Shrey Kadyan (softball); Sportsperson of the Year - Para: Avani Lekhara (shooting); Coach of the Year (male): R.B. Ramesh (chess); Coach of the Year (female): Nonita Lal Qureshi (golf).

Contribution to Sports Journalism - Print: Rakesh Rao (The Hindu); Contribution to Sports Journalism - Electronic: Nikhil Naz; Excellence in Sports Governance: Sports Authority of India; Sports Franchise of the Year: Bengaluru Bulls - Pro Kabaddi League; Best States Promoting Sports: Odisha; National Sports Federation of the Year: All India Chess Federation.

Best Equipment Company Promoting Sports: Stag International; Best Sports Infrastructure Construction Company: TransStadia; Best Educational Institute Promoting Sports: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT); Best School Promoting Sports: Manav Rachna International School; Best NGO Promoting Sports: Special Olympics Bharat; Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development: JSW Lifetime Achievement Award: Sarkar Talwar (cricket).

