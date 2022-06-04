Sarita, Manisha win gold

Sports Bureau

Sarita Mor (59kg) and Manisha (65kg) won gold medals in the Bolat Turlykhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament at Almaty on Saturday.

Sarita defeated Azerbaijan’s Zhala Aliyeva 10-0 in the final to claim the title while Manisha beat Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 8-0 for the top honour.

Bipasha (72kg) lost to Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 7-5 to finish with a silver. Sushma Shokeen (55kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 125kg) took bronze medals.

Sakshi Malik (62kg), Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged gold medals and Pooja (76kg) won a bronze on Friday.