Sarayu, Padmini continue to lead the field

Top-seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana scored a win over the experienced Mary Ann Gomes (Petroleum Sports Promotion Board) in the sixth round of the 50th National women chess championship here on Tuesday.

Facing Mary Ann, a former National champion on the first board, Sarayu won a pawn on the 25th move to get a clear advantage and converted it into a full point.

Sarayu (with 5.5 points) was joined at the top by IM Padmini Rout of PSPB. Padmini outlasted Isha Sharma of Karnataka in 88 moves.

WIM K. Priyanka held WGM P.V. Nandhidhaa, a former Asian champion, to a draw in 62 moves.

As many as eight players including Nandhidhaa, Nisha Mohota, Rakshitta Ravi, Priyanka Nutakki, K.Priyanka, Saranya, Varshini and Sakshi Chitlange with five points are in the second spot

Imnportant results: Sixth round: Velpula Sarayu (TS, 5.5 points) bt Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 4.5); Padmini Rout (PSPB, 5.5) bt Isha Sharma (Kar, 4.5); K. Priyanka (TN, 5) drew Nandhidhaa (TN, 5); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 5) bt Mrudul Dehankar (Mah, 4); Priyanka Nutakki (AP, 5) bt Arshiya Das (Tri, 4).

Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 5) bt Swara Lakshmi (Kar, 4); G. Lasya (AP, 4) lost to V. Varshini (TN, 5), G. Kheerthi (TS) lost to Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 5); S Jeevika (Puducherry, 4.5) drew Kalyani Sirini (Goa, 4); Bhagyashree Patil (Mah, 4) drew Bhakti Kulkarni (Goa, 4); Swati Ghate (LIC, 4) bt Gorli Nyna (AP).

