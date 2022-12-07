Sarabjot Singh wins air pistol gold

December 07, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

BHOPAL

Sarabjot Singh won the men’s air pistol gold as he defeated Gaurav Rana 16-4 in the 65th National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

Pradhyumn Singh and Shiva Narwal won the gold in the juniors and youth sections, beating each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 50m free pistol, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shital Desai won the men’s and women’s gold medals with scores of 564 and 543 respectively.

The results:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 16 (252.7) 582; 2. Gaurav Rana 4 (250.6) 583; 3. Yogesh Kumar 248.0 (583).

Juniors: 1. Pradhyumn Singh 17 (253.0) 579; 2. Shiva Narwal 13 (249.3) 581; 3. Mukesh Nelavalli 247.8 (584.0).

Youth: 1. Shiva Narwal 16 (254.9) 581; 2. Pradhyumn Singh 8 (249.7) 579; 3. Mukesh Nelavalli 249.4 (584).

Sub-youth: 1. Abhinav Choudhary 580; 2. Anshul 576; 3. Prince 576.

50m free pistol: Men: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 564; 2. Aniket Khidse 560; 3. Amanpreet Singh 557.

Junior men: 1. Boby Kaushik 553; 2. Saurabh Chaudhary 548; 3. Nitin 547.

Women: 1. Shital Desai 543; 2. Divanshi 540; 3. Divya T.S. 536.

Junior women: 1. Divanshi 540; 2. Sakshi Suryavanshi 536; 3. Anushka Patil 531.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US