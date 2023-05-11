Sarabjot and Divya win mixed air pistol gold in Baku WC

May 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sarabjot Singh and T.S. Divya beat World champions Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia 16-14 to clinch the mixed air pistol gold in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

With the two teams tied on 14-14, Sarabjot shot 10.6 and Divya 9.9. Zorana shot 8.6 and Mikec had 10.3. With 20.5 total as against 18.9, the Indian pair got the two points and the gold with it.

The other Indian team of Esha Singh and Varun Tomar scored 578 and missed the medal round by two points.

It was the second medal for India, following the women’s air pistol bronze by Rhythm Sangwan. India was second in the medals table behind China which had one gold and one silver.

The Chinese got both those medals in mixed air rifle. The Indian duo of Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika placed 17th in a field of 72 teams.

The results:

Mixed air rifle: 1. China (Huang Yuting, Sheng Lihao) 16 (634.2); 2. China-2 (Wang Zhilin, Yang Haoran) 14 (632.8); 3. Czech Republic (Aneta Brabcova, Frantisek Smetana) 17 (630.0); 4. Hungary (Denes Eszter, Pekler Zelan) 11 (630.8); 17. India-2 (Tilottama Sen, Hriday Hazarika) 627.6; 28. India (Ramita Jindal, Rudrankksh Patil) 626.3.

Mixed air pistol: 1. India (TS Divya, Sarabjot Singh) 16 ((581); 2. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 14 (581); 3. Turkey (Simal Yilmaz, Ismail Keles) 17 (581); 4. Italy (Sara Costantino, Paolo Monna) 9 (580); 6. India-2 (Esha Singh, Varun Tomar) 578.