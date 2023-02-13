ADVERTISEMENT

Services downs West Bengal, takes lead in Group ‘B’

February 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Former champion Services defeated last year’s runner-up West Bengal 2-1 in a Group-B match of the 76th Santosh Trophy National football championship in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The victory, its second in the six-team group, carried Services to the top of the group with six points while Bengal has just one point from two games.

In other Group-B matches, Meghalaya defeated Manipur 1-0 while Railways beat Delhi by the same margin.

The results: Group-B: Services 2 (Christopher Kamei 41, Bikash Thapa 82) bt West Bengal 1 (Naro Hari Shrestha 14).; Meghalaya 1 (Brolington Warlarpih 62) bt Manipur 0; Railways 1 (Nuruddin 45+3) bt Delhi 0.

