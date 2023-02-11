ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi holds West Bengal

February 11, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

Sports Bureau

BHUBANESWAR

West Bengal drew 2-2 with Delhi in the 76th Santosh Trophy National football championship’s final phase here on Saturday. In other matches, Manipur thrashed Railways 4-1 while Services blanked Meghalaya 2-0.

Defending champion Kerala opened its campaign with a 3-2 victory over Goa on Friday, the championship’s opening day.

The results: West Bengal bt Delhi 2-2, Manipur bt Railways 4-1, Services bt Meghalaya 2-0.

On Friday: Kerala 3 bt Goa 3-2; Odisha drew with Maharashtra 1-1; Punjab drew with Karnataka 2-2.

