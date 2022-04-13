KOZHIKODE: Jijo Joseph will lead Kerala in the Santosh Trophy football championship, to be held at Manjeri and Malappuram from April 16.

The team:

Jijo Joseph (capt.), V. Midhun, S. Hajmal, Soyal Joshy, G. Sanju, Bibin Ajayan, Ajay Alex, Muhammed Shaheef, Salman Kalliyath, Arjun Jayaraj, Nijo Gilbert, K. Muhammed Rashid, P. Akhil, P.N. Noufal, Shigil, Fasalu Rahman, M. Viknesh, Muhammed Basith, Muhammed Safnad and T. Jesin. Coach: Bijo George.