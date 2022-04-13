Jijo to lead Kerala
KOZHIKODE: Jijo Joseph will lead Kerala in the Santosh Trophy football championship, to be held at Manjeri and Malappuram from April 16.
The team:
Jijo Joseph (capt.), V. Midhun, S. Hajmal, Soyal Joshy, G. Sanju, Bibin Ajayan, Ajay Alex, Muhammed Shaheef, Salman Kalliyath, Arjun Jayaraj, Nijo Gilbert, K. Muhammed Rashid, P. Akhil, P.N. Noufal, Shigil, Fasalu Rahman, M. Viknesh, Muhammed Basith, Muhammed Safnad and T. Jesin. Coach: Bijo George.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.