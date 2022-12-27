ADVERTISEMENT

Sankar Muthuswamy makes badminton top 100

December 27, 2022 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Sankar Muthuswamy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

At 18 years and 11 months, S. Sankar Muthusamy rounded off the year 2022 by becoming the youngest Indian badminton player after Lakshya Sen to reach top 100 in the world men’s singles — he is now No. 99, according to the latest BWF rankings list.

Sankar has had a stellar year reaching junior World No. 1 in August and bagging a silver at the junior World championships. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Nagpur Challenge, the Cameron International Series and the Bahrain International Series.

The highlight of his year came when he upset Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto, a former World No. 3 at the Vietnam Super 100.

“He can reach the top 50 and win a BWF Tour title in 2023,” Sankar’s coach Aravindan Samiappan told The Hindu on Tuesday.

