Sankar Muthuswamy, a step closer to title

August 14, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Coimbatore

Strong contender Sankar Muthuswamy of Tamil Nadu reached the men’s singles final without having to work hard as Ayush Shetty of Karnataka retired midway through the first set (11-8) in the 77th South Zone inter-State badminton (individual) championship at the RAK’s Badminton Academy courts here on August 13.

Shankar was made to wait on court for close to 15 minutes as Shetty took his own sweet time to reach the venue. But, when the battle began, the former played to his strengths to race to a 11-8 lead. At this juncture, Shetty, who looked a shade below his best, threw in the towel.

Sankar will now take on P. Saahas Kumar of Telangana, who got the better of T. Sidarth of Tamil Nadu 21-16, 21-7.

The results

Men: Semifinals: Sankar Muthuswamy (T.N.) bt Ayush Shetty (Ktk) 11-8 (retd.); P. Saahas Kumar (T.S.) bt T. Sidarth (T.N.) 21-16, 21-7. Quarterfinals: P. Saahas Kumar (T.S.) bt S. Bhargav 12-21,23-21, 21-18; T. Siddarth (T.N.) bt N. Nagi Reddy (A.P.) 21-15, 21-16; Sankar Muthuswamy (T.N.) bt M. Nandivardhan (A.P.) 21-3, 21-8; Ayush Shetty (Ktk) bt Govind Krishna Iyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women: Semifinals: Shriyanshi Valishetty bt R. Jananikaa (Py) 21-16, 21-9; N. Jahnavi (A.P.) bt Vijetha Harish (Ktk) 22-20, 17-13 (retd.). Quarterfinals: V. Shreyanshi (T.S.) bt Farza Nazrin (Ker) 21-17, 21-11; R. Jananikaa (Py) bt Gloria V. Athavale (Ktk) 21-14, 21-16; N. Jahnavi (A.P.) bt Akshaya Arumugam (T.N.) 21-18, 21-14; Vijetha Harish (Ktk) bt S.K. Andrea (Ker) 23-21, 21-15, 21-19.

Boys: U-19: Quarterfinals: Anish Raj (T.N.) bt Abhinav Garg (Ktk) 21-16, 21-18; Harshit Tummala (T.S.) bt Nak Komal (A.P.) 21-11, 21-6; S. Abhishek (Ker) bt Araffath Kumaran (Py) 21-17, 21-9.

Girls: Muskaan Khan (Ktk) bt S.K. Andrea 15-21, 21-14; 25-23; Rishitha Pandey (T.S.) bt Akshitha (Py) 21-8, 19-21, 21-18; Farza Nazrin bt Jade Anil (Ktk) 17-21, 25-23, 21-19; Prasansha Bonam (T.S.) bt B. Prakriti (T.N.) 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT