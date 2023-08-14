HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sankar Muthuswamy, a step closer to title

Sankar will now take on P. Saahas Kumar of Telangana

August 14, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Sankar Muthuswamy powers his way into the me’s singles final.

Sankar Muthuswamy powers his way into the me’s singles final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Strong contender Sankar Muthuswamy of Tamil Nadu reached the men’s singles final without having to work hard as Ayush Shetty of Karnataka retired midway through the first set (11-8) in the 77th South Zone inter-State badminton (individual) championship at the RAK’s Badminton Academy courts here on August 13.

Shankar was made to wait on court for close to 15 minutes as Shetty took his own sweet time to reach the venue. But, when the battle began, the former played to his strengths to race to a 11-8 lead. At this juncture, Shetty, who looked a shade below his best, threw in the towel.

Sankar will now take on P. Saahas Kumar of Telangana, who got the better of T. Sidarth of Tamil Nadu 21-16, 21-7.

The results 

Men: Semifinals: Sankar Muthuswamy (T.N.) bt Ayush Shetty (Ktk) 11-8 (retd.); P. Saahas Kumar (T.S.) bt T. Sidarth (T.N.) 21-16, 21-7. Quarterfinals: P. Saahas Kumar (T.S.) bt S. Bhargav 12-21,23-21, 21-18; T. Siddarth (T.N.) bt N. Nagi Reddy (A.P.) 21-15, 21-16; Sankar Muthuswamy (T.N.) bt M. Nandivardhan (A.P.) 21-3, 21-8; Ayush Shetty (Ktk) bt Govind Krishna Iyer.

Women: Semifinals: Shriyanshi Valishetty bt R. Jananikaa (Py) 21-16, 21-9; N. Jahnavi (A.P.) bt Vijetha Harish (Ktk) 22-20, 17-13 (retd.). Quarterfinals: V. Shreyanshi (T.S.) bt Farza Nazrin (Ker) 21-17, 21-11; R. Jananikaa (Py) bt Gloria V. Athavale (Ktk) 21-14, 21-16; N. Jahnavi (A.P.) bt Akshaya Arumugam (T.N.) 21-18, 21-14; Vijetha Harish (Ktk) bt S.K. Andrea (Ker) 23-21, 21-15, 21-19.

Boys: U-19: Quarterfinals: Anish Raj (T.N.) bt Abhinav Garg (Ktk) 21-16, 21-18; Harshit Tummala (T.S.) bt Nak Komal (A.P.) 21-11, 21-6; S. Abhishek (Ker) bt Araffath Kumaran (Py) 21-17, 21-9.

Girls: Muskaan Khan (Ktk) bt S.K. Andrea 15-21, 21-14; 25-23; Rishitha Pandey (T.S.) bt Akshitha (Py) 21-8, 19-21, 21-18; Farza Nazrin bt Jade Anil (Ktk) 17-21, 25-23, 21-19; Prasansha Bonam (T.S.) bt B. Prakriti (T.N.) 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

Related Topics

badminton / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.