Sanju Samson, N.P. Basil added to Kerala Ranji squad

Kerala won its first match against Punjab by eight wickets at St.Xavier’s College ground

Published - October 16, 2024 06:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Cricket player Sanju Samson during an interaction with the media, in Thiruvananthapuram, on October 15, 2024.

Cricket player Sanju Samson during an interaction with the media, in Thiruvananthapuram, on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sanju Samson and medium pacer N.P. Basil were added to the Kerala Ranji Trophy squad for the second round match against Karnataka in Bengaluru from October 18.

Sachin Baby will lead the side against Karnataka. Kerala won its first match against Punjab by eight wickets at St.Xavier’s College ground.

The squad

Sachin Baby (captain), Sanju Samson, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Krishna Prasad, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, M.D. Nidheesh, K.M. Asif and F. Fanoos.

Chandigarh: Host Chandigarh was in command at the end of the third day’s play against Kerala in the Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy cricket match.

Kerala after conceding a first innings lead of 28 slumped to 135 for seven in the second innings at stumps. Earlier, wicketkeeper batter Akshit Rana’s hard hitting knock of 97 enabled Chandigarh to overcome a mid innings collapse to overhaul Kerala’s total.

The scores

Kerala 384 & 135/7 in 43 overs (Riya Basheer 47, Ivraj Ranauta 3/46) v Chandigarh 412 in 112.4 overs (Akshit Rana 97, Devang Kaushik 88, Nikhil 68, Arnav Bansal 62, Kiran Sagar 5/102).

Published - October 16, 2024 06:03 am IST

cricket

