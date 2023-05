May 01, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - JHAJJAR

Sanjam Arora defeated Ritu Rai 7-6(2), 0-6, 6-1 in the first round of ₹100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Monday.

Rain halted nearly half the schedule for the day.

The results (first round):

Sahira Singh bt Ishika Choudhary 6-1, 6-0; Poorvi Bhatt bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-1, 6-3; Gauri Mangaonkar bt Muskan Prajapat 6-2, 6-1; Sonal Patil bt Saily Thakkar 6-2, 6-2; Ishi Maheshwari bt Suhani Gaur 6-4, 6-2; Sanjam Arora bt Ritu Rai 7-6(2), 0-6, 6-1; Rachita Talwar bt Kanika Rapria 6-0, 6-0; Chandana Potugari bt Samiksha Dabas 6-2, 3-1 (conceded); Tanushri Pandey bt Shreya Kumar 6-1, 6-2.

