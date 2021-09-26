Sania and Shuai triumph

Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang... winning smiles.

Ostrava (Czech Republic)

26 September 2021 22:00 IST

Sania Mirza won her first title of the season as she and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang beat Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s doubles final of the Ostrava Open here on Sunday.

It was Sania’s second final of the season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

