Kerala junior swimming championship | Sanaa, Aadhidev and Abhinanda break records

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ernakulam’s Sanaa Mathew broke the girls’ Group I 50m backstroke record and won a gold in her 400m freestyle debut in the 48th Kerala State junior swimming championships which began at the B.R. Ambedkar international aquatic complex here on Thursday.

Ernakulam’s Aadhidev Pradeep bettered the boys Group II 200m butterfly record and in the 38th State sub-junior championship, held simultaneously, V. Abhinanda set a new mark in the girls Group III 400m freestyle.

The records:

State junior: Boys Group II: 200m butterfly: 1. Aadhidev Pradeep (Ekm) 2:27.28s (OR 2:29.06).

Girls, Group I: 50 backstroke: Sanaa Mathew (Ekm) 33.53s (OR 34.16).

State sub-junior: Group III: 400m freestyle: V. Abhinanda (Tvm) 5:44.18s (OR 6:28.96).