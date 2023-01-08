ADVERTISEMENT

Saloon Car racer Kumar dies in crash at the National Car Racing Championship in Chennai

January 08, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav

K.E. Kumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

K.E. Kumar, 59, a noted and respected racer, died in hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when Kumar’s car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race in the morning. The car slid across the track and landed on the roof after slamming into a fence.

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and shifted by ambulance to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track’s Medical Centre. However, Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Chairman of the Meet Vicky Chandhok said: “It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and the entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Chandhok added that the national governing body for the sport FMSCI and the organisers, MMSC, have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day’s schedule was cancelled.

