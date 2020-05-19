Saliva ban recommended

The ICC’s Cricket Committee has recommended the prohibition of the use of saliva to shine the ball to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19 when the sport resumes.

However, the committee has not barred the use of sweat. It has not allowed any external polishing material.

The committee, chaired by former India captain and coach Anil Kumble, has also proposed that local umpires be appointed for matches in the short term to deal with international travel restrictions during the pandemic. It has also recommended an increase in reviews per innings through DRS for this.

The proposals are set to be formalised during the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting next month. The possibility of preventing the use of saliva had been discussed during last month’s CEC, but since the matter had to be brought up and discussed by the Cricket Committee, Monday’s meeting was convened via a video-conference call.

“We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved,” Kumble said in an ICC statement.