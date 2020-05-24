Sport

‘Saliva ban an interim measure’

ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva for shining the ball is only an interim measure and “things will go back to normal” once the pandemic is brought under control.

The Kumble-led panel recommended a ban on saliva to minimise the risk of infection. On Friday, the ICC, in its guidelines for resumption of the game, also suggested a bar on the practice.

“...this is only an interim measure. In a few months or a year’s time, I think things will go back to as normal as it can be,” Kumble told Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

The ban on saliva has elicited mixed response from bowlers, who said it would definitely come in the way of generating swing. But most have also acknowledged the health risk that it might pose.

There have also been discussions on whether the ICC would allow use of substances like wax to shine the ball. Kumble said discussions were being held on the matter.

