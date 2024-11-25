Saketh Myneni wins Challenger title in Japan

Saketh Myneni in partnership with Benjamin Hassan of Lebanon beat Blake Bayldon and Calum Puttergill of Australia 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles final of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday, November 25, 2024.

The title was worth 75 ATP points and $4,665. The runners-up collected 50 points and $2,700.

It was the fourth Challenger title of the season for the 37-year-old Saketh, and his 38th career doubles title in the professional circuit.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Caloundra, Australia, it was a long day of matches for Ankita Raina, as she competed for about five hours in all, before losing the singles semifinals and the doubles final in partnership with Naiktha Bains of Britain.

The results:

$82,000 Challenger, Yokohama, Japan

Doubles (final): Benjamin Hassan (Lbn) & Saketh Myneni bt Blake Bayldon & Calum Puttergill (Aus) 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Benjamin & Saketh bt Naoya Honda & Shogo Sanada (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Caloundra, Australia

Singles (semifinals): Himeno Sakatsume (Jpn) bt Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Ankita bt Kyoka Okamura (Jpn) 6-4, 1-6, [12-10].

Doubles (final): Eudice Chong & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) bt Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-2.

