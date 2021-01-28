SAI’s NCOE development project approved

NEW DELHI

The project includes construction of hostels in Bengaluru and at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, apart from creation and upgradation of various facilities.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has got ₹100 crore approved for the development of National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) across the country, during its governing body meeting held here on Wednesday.

The SAI would also be outsourcing the management of hostels, mess and kitchen to expert agencies at various SAI centres to improve the overall standard. The start would be made with the newly built hostel at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range and the one at the Nehru Stadium.

International medal winners and Dronacharya award winners would be appointed as coaches on contract or deputation.

“Our sports persons are our national pride,” said the Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, about hiring top athletes and expert coaches for the National Centres of Excellence.

Quite significantly, the SAI would also attempt to have top-class educational facilities at its centres, on a public/private partnership.

There would be emphasis on sports science, leading to procurement of physiotherapy equipments and hiring of physiotherapists and doctors for the centres.