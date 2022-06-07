Saina, Kashyap pull out of Indonesia Open

P. Kashyap and Saina Nehwal. File photo | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

June 07, 2022 10:46 IST

While India's first Olympic medal-winning decided to skip citing workload management, Kashyap is still recovering from an hamstring injury.

Saina Nehwal and P. Kashyap, along with India’s Thomas Cup hero H.S. Prannoy, made late pullouts from the Indonesian Open Super Series 500 event beginning in Jakarta on June 7, 2022.

Saina cited workload management while Kashyap is yet to regain fitness. Prannoy withdrew in order to focus on the next four events on the Tour.

"I had injured my hamstring just before the selection trials and that took seven weeks to heal, then I had an ankle issue," Kashyap told PTI.

I am fine now. But I need to get my fitness back. Hope to play a few of the next four events.

"Saina withdrew because there are so many tournaments so she thought it is better if she plays next week and skips this one. She is fine," Kashyap added.

Prannoy, who played a key role in India's historic triumph in the Thomas Cup last month, also pulled out to focus on next four events on the Tour.

"I will skip this Indonesia event. I will play the next. I am in good shape. Looking forward to the next few weeks," Prannoy said.