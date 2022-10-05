Sailing World Championships | Indian team keen to enter gold fleet

The Indian squad has been preparing hard at the Royal Madras Yacht Club for over a month.

K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI:
October 05, 2022 12:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The AeroNero team (Team India): From L: Vivek Shanbag, Durga, Sweta Shervegar, Arvind subramanian, Abhimanyu Panwar for the J80 World championships. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to land on the moon and aim for the stars,” 25-year-old Arvind Subramanian.

Arvind, who is the youngest of the four-member Indian team taking part in the J80 world sailing championships in Rhode Island, USA (Oct. 2 to 9), is hopeful of qualifying for the gold fleet, which no Indian team has done before. “We are eager to make a mark (reach the top 10),” Arvind said.

Abhimanyu Panwar, the skipper of the team, and an experienced hand, echoes the view. “We want to crack the gold fleet and enter the top 5 if possible,” he told The Hindu over a zoom call recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad had been training diligently for more than a month at the Royal Madras Yacht Club in Chennai and is prepared for all kinds of emergencies.

Sweta Shervegar, the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist (with Varsha Gautham) and one who has sailed with Abhimanyu in the Asian championships, said: “We have prepared and trained extensively for the worst case scenario when there is heavy breeze or choppy waters, or any other emergency.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Abhimanyu expects the results to be “way better” than what the previous team could do: finish in the top 60 in the 2019 J80 Worlds. “We have learnt from our previous experience of having taken part in the J80 Worlds. Then, we didn’t know how to race, how to tune the boats. We have gradually improved and the team around me is much better,” said Abhimanyu.

Arvind said sailing as a sport needs sponsorship for it to grow, and J80 will definitely give the sport the accessibility it seeks. “J80 is more relatable for non-sailors. It will help in bringing awareness to sailing. Even a commoner can sail and feel comfortable,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sailing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app