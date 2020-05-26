SAI opens stadia for training

Sports activities finally resumed in the city with the Sports Authority of India opening up the stadia under its charge on Tuesday in adherence to guidelines issued by the Sports and the Home Ministries earlier this month.

However, only non-contact sports with minimal sharing of equipment have been allowed at the moment. The Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Complex remains closed.

Archery, table tennis, badminton and tennis have been approved at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

SAI is still working on the logistics of opening up Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.