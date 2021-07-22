SAI continues to omit cricket and tennis

Bengaluru

Popular sports cricket and tennis continue to be omitted from the disciplines offered by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) for obtaining a diploma in sports coaching.

No space

In an invite for applications for the 2021-22 batch, SAI has included 24 disciplines — including yoga, wushu and kho-kho — but there was no space for cricket and tennis.

The two sports were last included in the diploma course two years ago. It was learnt that the SAI management had planned to include cricket and tennis once in two years, but it was not to be.

The omission comes as a blow to those who want to pursue a career in coaching in these two lucrative disciplines.