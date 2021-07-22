Sport

SAI continues to omit cricket and tennis

Popular sports cricket and tennis continue to be omitted from the disciplines offered by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) for obtaining a diploma in sports coaching.

No space

In an invite for applications for the 2021-22 batch, SAI has included 24 disciplines — including yoga, wushu and kho-kho — but there was no space for cricket and tennis.

The two sports were last included in the diploma course two years ago. It was learnt that the SAI management had planned to include cricket and tennis once in two years, but it was not to be.

The omission comes as a blow to those who want to pursue a career in coaching in these two lucrative disciplines.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 4:33:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/sai-continues-to-omit-cricket-and-tennis/article35454392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY