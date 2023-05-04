Sahani, Bhoria and Berwal advance but Thapa makes his exit

May 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Tashkent:

Asian medalists Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) won their respective bouts, while Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) crashed out of the World boxing championships here on Thursday.

Sahani beat Tajikistan’s Mehron Shafiev 5-0 to make it to the pre-quarterfinals. After winning the first round, Sahani was on backfoot after a right from Shafiev knocked down the Indian and inflicted an eight count on him.

Sahani dominated the exchange of punches in the third round to emerge as the winner. He will take on top-seeded Georgian Sakhil Alakhverdovi, a Worlds bronze medallist and a European champion, next.

Returning to action after a long time, Deepak displayed an assortment of combinations to beat Luis Delgado of Ecuador 5-0.

Deepak employed his straight punches and hooks well to take the first round 4-1. He relied on his fine footwork to stay ahead even though the shorter Luis stepped up attack in the second period.

Deepak’s watchful game and ring craft stopped his rival. He will face top-seeded World champion and Olympic bronze medallist top seed Saken Bibossinov Kazakhstan in the round of 32.

Narender overcame a tough opponent, also an Asian bronze medallist Tajikistan’s Muhammad Abroridinov, 4-1 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Eighth-seeded Narender executed some lovely hooks to seize initiative against the taller Abroridinov. The Indian was penalized for hitting the back of his opponent’s head in the second round.

With Abororidinov also losing a point in the third round, Narender exhibited his solid combinations to taste victory. He will meet Cuban Fernando Arzola Lopez.

Six-time Asian medallist and Worlds bronze medallist Shiva, who got a first round bye, lost 3-4 to Brazilian southpaw Yuri Reis through ‘bout review.’

Reis used his quick hands to stay narrowly ahead in the first two rounds whereas Shiva dominated the third by landing a bigger volume of punches.