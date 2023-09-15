HamberMenu
Sagar Dangi places sixth in air pistol in Rio World Cup

September 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Sagar Dangi qualified in the second spot with 581 but ended up sixth eventually in men’s air pistol in the shooting World Cup in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

India has fielded a 16-member team for the World Cup, giving a chance mostly for shooters who have not made it to the team for the Asian Games.

Former world No.1 and multiple World Cup gold medallist and Asian Games champion, Saurabh Chaudhary shot 572 and placed 30th in a field of 62.

Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh had shot 629.1 in mixed air rifle. They were fourth in the first batch with the top score being 629.7.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Federico Maldini (Ita) 237.8 (580); 2. Emils Vasermanis (Lat) 2236.4 (586); 3. Lauris Strautmanis (Lat) 217.3 (580); 6. Sagar Dangi 157.4 (581); 15. Sharvan Kumar 576; 16. Kedarling Uchaganve 576; 30. Saurabh Chaudhary 572.

