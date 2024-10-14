Sachin Tendulkar honored by Dallas Cowboys during NFL Game

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was presented with a custom Number 10 jersey by team owner Jerry Jones in a special honour during a Dallas Cowboys NFL game in Huston.

The gesture highlights the growing footprint of cricket in the United States, with Tendulkar playing a key role through his involvement with the National Cricket League (NCL).

As a co-owner of the NCL, Tendulkar is working to introduce cricket to new American audiences with its innovative Sixty Strikes format. His recognition at one of the NFL's most iconic venues marks a significant moment in bridging the worlds of cricket and American sports.

Earlier on Sunday (October 13, 2024), Tendulkar kicked off the NCL's community outreach efforts by inspiring hundreds of young athletes at the University of Texas at Dallas.

"Cricket has given me so much, and being here in Dallas—both teaching these young athletes and receiving this incredible recognition—has been truly humbling," Tendulkar said.

"Inspiring these kids and sharing my journey with them has been incredibly fulfilling. I want them to know that with dedication, passion, and belief, they can achieve anything—whether on the cricket field or in life."

The NCL has quickly gained attention for blending world-class cricket with cultural events and community-focused initiatives with the tournament set to conclude on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Featuring stars like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Lynn, the NCL is establishing itself as a premier event on the global cricket stage.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League also attracted cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards to mentor the players.

The event is endorsed by the ICC and supported by SEE Holdings.