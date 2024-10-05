ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Ranji opener

Published - October 05, 2024 06:44 pm IST

M. R. Praveen Chandran,Praveen Chandran M R 6739

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in their opening Ranji Trophy match against Punjab to be held at the St.Xavier’s-KCA stadium from October 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular captain Sanju Samson, who has been picked for the Bangladesh T20 series, has not been named in the 15-member squad. The squad includes three professionals - Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith and Aditya Sarvate. Medium pacer K.M. Asif has been selected for the longer format for the first time while pacer F. Fanoos makes a comeback after an impressive performance in the recent KCL.

Middle-order batter Vathsal Govind, who was overlooked for the last few seasons, has been named in the squad.

The team: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampii, K.M. Asif, M.D. Nidheesh and F. Fanoos. Coach: Amay Khurasiya. Assistant Coach: M. Rajagopal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US