Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Ranji opener

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in their opening Ranji Trophy match against Punjab to be held at the St.Xavier’s-KCA stadium from October 11.

Regular captain Sanju Samson, who has been picked for the Bangladesh T20 series, has not been named in the 15-member squad. The squad includes three professionals - Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith and Aditya Sarvate. Medium pacer K.M. Asif has been selected for the longer format for the first time while pacer F. Fanoos makes a comeback after an impressive performance in the recent KCL.

Middle-order batter Vathsal Govind, who was overlooked for the last few seasons, has been named in the squad.

The team: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampii, K.M. Asif, M.D. Nidheesh and F. Fanoos. Coach: Amay Khurasiya. Assistant Coach: M. Rajagopal.

