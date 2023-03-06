S. Dinakar, The Hindu’s senior cricket writer, passes away

March 06, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

S. Dinakar, The Hindu’s Senior Deputy Editor (Sports), passed away at Indore. The veteran cricket writer had just reported the third Test between India and Australia and was preparing to leave for Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test, when he collapsed in his hotel room. He is survived by his father.

With more than a three-decade service with The Hindu Group, Dinakar, 57, worked in the general desk before shifting to Sportstar. Later he moved to The Hindu’s sports department and his despatches appeared in both The Hindu and Sportstar with the latest being one on the Holkar-influence over Indore’s cricketing heritage. The piece is appearing concurrently with this obituary.

Dinakar reported extensively on sport ranging from cricket to tennis and sailing besides local football and hockey. Eventually, he specialised in cricket, his first love, travelling all over India and the cricketing globe, filing reports that had a touch of flair and insights into technique.

He had other interests too: Carnatic music and movies; and he was ever eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of arts. And when in the mood, he could belt an old Kishore Kumar or Ilaiyaraaja number. He never wanted to hang his reporting boots and after one more stint at chronicling Test cricket, Dinakar passed away as the quintessential newsman.

