ADVERTISEMENT

Ruturaj makes a bowlers’ job difficult: Hussey

April 05, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Chennai

It’s been amazing to watch him develop since he was first here at CSK to where he is, says the Aussie about the Indian

S. Dipak Ragav

Michael Hussey. | Photo Credit: ARJUNSINGH

In the age of power-hitting and innovative shots like scoops and ramps behind the wicket, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has had tremendous success in the shortest format of the game by being conventional.

The 26-year-old has started the 2023 season of the IPL with a bang, leading the run charts after two matches with scores of 92 and 57.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, who has worked with him closely in the last few years, praised Ruturaj’s exploits, and spoke highly about how he has grown since joining the team in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been amazing to watch him develop since he was first here at CSK to where he is. I love his game and how he goes about it,” said Hussey during a recent chat with reporters.

“He doesn’t try to become a big slogger or anything. He plays beautiful cricket shots, has an all-round game and is slowly adding more power. He is making it very difficult for bowlers to bowl to him because he can also hit good balls for fours or sixes,” added the former Australian cricketer.

Ruturaj burst onto the scene with impressive half-centuries at the back end of the IPL in 2020 before becoming the highest run-getter in 2021 with 635 runs.

He played a vital role in Super Kings winning the title two years ago. The 2022 edition was a subdued one, with 368 runs from 14 matches, for the opener.

While he has not had much success in his brief-stint for India in T20s, Hussey believes the Maharashtra opener is one for the future.

“There is no doubt that Ruturaj can play at the international level. He is such a self-aware player and has a great understanding of his game and what he needs to improve. The next time he gets an opportunity to play for India, I think he will have learned his lessons from the previous times and will put those lessons into play to help him succeed,” said Hussey.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US