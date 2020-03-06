Rutuja continues fine form

DUBAI

Sania-Ankita duo delivers against Korea.

Ankita Raina shared the first two sets against En Shuai Liang in the second rubber after Rutuja Bhosale had provided a winning start for India against Chinese Taipei in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 league match on Friday.

The 160th-ranked Ankita got off to a flying start, taking the first set 6-3 after leading 5-1 at one stage. However, the 19-year-old Taipei girl, ranked 205th in the world, fought back to clinch the second 6-2.

Digging deep

Earlier, Rutuja had to dig deep, saving three match points from 2-4 and 4-5 in the decider before winning a battle of wits against the 15-year-old left-hander, Ya Yi Yang, in two hours and 44 minutes.

The 23-year-old Rutuja, a former Asian junior champion, converted her second match point in the tie-break for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory.

It was the third win on the trot for the 433rd ranked Rutuja, who had earlier won her matches against Uzbekistan and Korea, after having put up a good show against world No.35 Shuai Zhang in the first tie against top seed China.

On Thursday, India had to depend on Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in the doubles to clinch the tie against Korea.

After Rutuja had won and Ankita had lost, former World No. 1 in doubles, Sania Mirza, stepped on court for the first time. In the company of Ankita, she won 6-4, 6-4 against Han Na-Lae and Kim Na Ri.

The results (league):

India leads Chinese Taipei 1-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Ya Yi Yang 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6)).

India bt Korea 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Jang Su-Jeong 7-5, 6-4; Ankita Raina lost to Han Na-Lae 4-6, 0-6; Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina bt Han Na-Lae & Kim Na Ri 6-4, 6-4).