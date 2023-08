Rutuja and Vaidehi sail into doubles quarterfinals in Hong Kong

August 23, 2023 03:42 am | Updated August 22, 2023 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rutuja Bhosale and Vaidehi Chaudhari beat Nagi Hanatani and Man Ying Maggie Ng 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

In the $25,000 men’s event in Tainan, Chinese Taipei, Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Ke Hau Hung 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

The results:

€36,000 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Szymon Kielan (Pol) & Kirill Kivattsev bt Niki Poonacha & Adam Taylor (Aus) 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Tainan, Chinese Taipei

Singles (first round): Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Ke Hau Hung (Tpe) 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jake Delaney & Jesse Delaney (Aus) bt Rishab Agarwal & Sai Karteek Reddy 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Faisal Qamar & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-3; Siddhant Banthia & Maximus Jones (Tha) bt Han Seon Yong (Kor & Thantub Suksumrarn (Tha) 7-6(5), 7-5.

$40,000 ITF women, Hong Kong

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Nagi Hanatani (Jpn) & Man Ying Maggie Ng (Hkg) 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Prathyusha Rachapudi & Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Amittalai Prasutriawin & Natasha Sengphrachanh (Tha) 6-3, 7-5; Britney Chiu (USA) & Lisa-Marie Rioux (Jpn) bt Jennifer Luikham & Demi Tran (Ned) 6-3, 7-6(7).

$15,000 ITF women, Baku, Azerbaijan

Singles (first round): Ingrid Vojcinakova (Svk) bt Sravya Shivani 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Francesca Dell Edera (Ita) & Snehal Mane bt Umayra Hashimova (Aze) & Anastasia Sereda 7-5, 7-5.

